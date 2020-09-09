Upper Michigan COVID-19 cases up 20 Wednesday

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Upper Michigan added 20 new coronavirus cases Wednesday.

Eight new cases were reported in Houghton County. Marquette County increased by five, while Delta County added four. Two new cases were reported for Iron County, and one new case was added in Schoolcraft County.

One recovery was added in Dickinson County. No new deaths were reported Wednesday.

As of Wednesday, September 9, at 3:45 p.m., there are a total of 1,180 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Upper Peninsula during this outbreak. Of those, at least 727 are considered recovered and 19 have resulted in a death.

For an ongoing list of confirmed cases, deaths and recoveries in Upper Michigan, click here.

In the past two weeks, Michigan Tech University has detected 63 cases of coronavirus in 1,314 tests. Since July 2020, 70 total cases have been detected out of 3,022 total tests.

At Northern Michigan University, in on-campus tests, there have been 48 total positive tests out of 7,611 tests completed. Those results include five employees, 19 off-campus students, and 24 on-campus students.

Data for students at both universities is reported the the county health department and is included in county totals.

COVID-19 hospitalizations, out of the 10 U.P. hospitals and health systems reporting, show eight COVID-19 patients in Upper Michigan as of Thursday, September 3. Data has not been updated on the MDHHS sit since Sept. 3. Aspirus hospitals have seven hospitalized patients, with none in the intensive care unit (ICU). UP Health System hospitals have one COVID-19 patient, and none in the ICU. This data is available through MDHHS.

Out of the 75,727 diagnostic test results reported to the state from Upper Michigan, 1.38% have come back positive for COVID-19 as of Sept. 9.

Michigan reported 783 new cases Wednesday, so the state’s total cases are up to 108,595. Thirteen new deaths were reported statewide. In total, 6,552 people in Michigan have died from complications with the virus. Current statewide recoveries, updated Saturday on the state’s website, are at 80,678.

For continuing coronavirus coverage from TV6 & FOX UP, visit uppermichiganssource.com/coronavirus.

