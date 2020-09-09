Advertisement

UP writer Dixie Franklin has died

Award winning outdoor writer dies at the age of 93
Outdoor writer Dixie Franklin dies at 93 years old at home in Gwinn
Outdoor writer Dixie Franklin dies at 93 years old at home in Gwinn(WLUC)
By Steve Asplund
Published: Sep. 9, 2020
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Upper Michigan lost a treasure in Dixie Floella Franklin. Dixie died Monday in Gwinn at the age of 93.

You likely don’t recognize the face, but her words stick with you. You never forget them.

Dixie had a gift. It was called writing. When you read about Upper Michigan, the outdoors, traveling the world, you could tell by how it was written, it was by Dixie Franklin. No need to check the byline.

Dixie Franklin was an award winning writer, who had a way with words. Her descriptions painting a picture as vivid as a photograph. Dixie wrote for the Mining Journal, Michigan Out-Of-Doors and the Chicago Tribune to name just a few of the publications.

She was born in Texas, but fell in love with Upper Michigan, calling it home.

There’s a lot more about Dixie Floella Franklin in her obituary on the Fassbender Swanson Hansen Funeral & Cremation Services website.

