Up North Lodge bike night raises funds for Forsyth Township D.A.R.E. program

GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) - The Up North Lodge in Gwinn continued its bike night fundraising series Tuesday night. The event raising money for the Forsyth Township D.A.R.E. program.

The D.A.R.E. program reaches school children and teaches the Drug Abuse Resistance Education (D.A.R.E.) curriculum focusing on making good choices in life and avoiding drugs and other substances. Fundraising at bike nights is done through donations and selling 50-50 and bucket raffle tickets. The D.A.R.E. officer for Forsyth Township Police Department explained how helpful these fundraisers are.

“Nowadays budgets are tight, covid has really put a damper on everything, we get a little bit of funding from the township and the schools allow us to come in so, something like this basically allows us to buy the shirts, the textbooks for the kids and just keeps the program going,” said Sgt. Jesse Cadwell from the FTPD.

The Up North Lodge holds bike nights on Tuesdays in the summer. Each time they pick a different group to raise funds for.

