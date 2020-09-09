Advertisement

UP Food Exchange assists farmers amid pandemic

The virtual marketplace allows consumers to purchase produce directly from local farms
Fresh, local produce at the Marquette Food Co-op
By Lily Simmons
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 4:05 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Farmers have faced many challenges since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, from packaging and shipping costs to the inability to do business in person. However, an organization called the UP Food Exchange, led by the Marquette Food Co-op, is lending a helping hand.

“Suddenly in March, right when they’re getting ready for the farmer’s markets to open, they don’t know if the farmer’s markets are going to open at all,” said Central UP Lead Sarah Monte. “How do you do CSA deliveries successfully and safely? All of these things were last minute issues.”

The UP Food Exchange is a virtual marketplace. Consumers can select the produce they want from their favorite local farmers.

In addition to farmers, UP Food Exchange has been beneficial for consumers. It gives the community easier access to fresh produce in a time when it can be difficult to find.

“They want that personal connection with their food; they want to have that conversation with their farmer,” explained Monte. “Some of that’s been altered with COVID-19, but there are so many more access points now to local food with all these different online marketplaces.”

Monte adds that although this virtual experience doesn’t have the same personal touch, she hopes the community will keep supporting farmers during this difficult time.

“Be patient,” she encourages consumers. “Understand why it costs a little more to buy local. And it’s worth every penny, because you’re going to get the best product out there.”

To learn more or to purchase some produce for yourself, visit upfoodexchange.com.

