Advertisement

UP Energy Task Force to meet online Monday

Presentations are scheduled by Cloverland Electric Cooperative and Douglas Jester, a partner with 5 Lakes Energy and a Task Force member.
Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) logo on WLUC created image.
Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) logo on WLUC created image.(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 12:44 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (Press Release/WLUC) - The Upper Peninsula Energy Task Force has scheduled its next online meeting for Monday, Sept. 14, to discuss electric utilities that serve the U.P. and an overview of the region’s energy landscape.

Presentations are scheduled by Cloverland Electric Cooperative and Douglas Jester, a partner with 5 Lakes Energy and a Task Force member. Following the presentations, there will be time allotted for public comments.

The meeting begins at 10 a.m. via the Microsoft Teams online platform. Registration is not necessary to attend. To participate Monday, go to Michigan.gov/UPEnergyTaskForce and click on the meeting’s Teams link. Those who are only able to join by phone can dial 248-509-0316 and use the conference ID 559 744 643 #.

Members of the public who wish to speak at the meeting are asked to send an email to EGLE-UPEnergy@Michigan.gov with “Request for Public Comment During September Meeting” in the subject line and your name. Members of the public who attend the meeting but who did not submit their names ahead of time will be allowed to comment. Each speaker will have a three-minute time limit.

Comments regarding the work of the UP Energy Task Force can be submitted to EGLE-UPEnergy@Michigan.gov.

The U.P. Energy Task Force must submit its report on overall U.P. energy issues and alternatives to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer by March 31, 2021. In April, the Task Force sent to the Governor its recommendations on propane availability in the U.P. The full report with appendices is posted at Michigan.gov/UPEnergyTaskForce.

The Governor has asked the U.P. Energy Task Force to formulate alternative solutions for meeting the region’s energy needs, with a focus on security, reliability, affordability and environmental soundness. The E.O. also asked the Task Force to identify and evaluate potential changes to energy supply and distribution in the U.P.; the impacts of such changes; and alternatives for meeting the area’s energy needs due to such changes.

Monday’s meeting is being held in accordance with Gov. Whitmer’s and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services' recommendations designed to help prevent the spread of Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19).

Michigan EGLE Press Release. Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

UP writer Dixie Franklin has died

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By Steve Asplund
U.P. outdoor writer Dixie Franklin died Monday in Gwinn at the age of 93.

News

UP Catholic Foundation distributes $230K to Catholic schools

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By TV6 News Team
This year’s distribution to Catholic schools represents a 12.8 percent increase compared to last year’s distribution.

State

Additional food assistance extended through September

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By TV6 News Team
Nearly 1.5 million people in Michigan receive federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits through the state’s Food Assistance Program.

News

Silent auction bidding open for virtual Superior Health Foundation Gala

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Andrew LaCombe
Proceeds support behavioral health services in the U.P.

Latest News

VOD Recordings

Silent auction bidding open for virtual Superior Health Foundation Gala

Updated: 2 hours ago
Silent auction bidding open for virtual Superior Health Foundation Gala

Ryan Report

Ryan Report - September 6, 2020

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Don Ryan
This week, Don Ryan video conferences with Marquette attorney, Karl Numinen.

News

Moosewood Nature Center’s Cans for Critters and other events

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By James Kuckkan
A discussion with Moosewood Nature Center representative Scot Stewart who talks about the on-going Cans for Critters program, as well as upcoming programs and projects the Center has been undertaking.

News

Moosewood Nature Center

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
A discussion with Moosewood Nature Center representative Scot Stewart who talks about the on-going Cans for Critters program, as well as upcoming programs and projects the Center has been undertaking.

News

Possible coronavirus exposure site in Florence County

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Ryan Fenley
The Florence County Health Department says it’s found out that two positive coronavirus cases were in Roadhouse 139 in late August.

News

Live music fundraiser coming to Up North Lodge

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Jerry Tudor
A live music fundraiser is coming to the Up North Lodge featuring 8 live bands and benefiting suicide intervention programs and Camp Star