UP Energy Task Force to meet online Monday

UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (Press Release/WLUC) - The Upper Peninsula Energy Task Force has scheduled its next online meeting for Monday, Sept. 14, to discuss electric utilities that serve the U.P. and an overview of the region’s energy landscape.

Presentations are scheduled by Cloverland Electric Cooperative and Douglas Jester, a partner with 5 Lakes Energy and a Task Force member. Following the presentations, there will be time allotted for public comments.

The meeting begins at 10 a.m. via the Microsoft Teams online platform. Registration is not necessary to attend. To participate Monday, go to Michigan.gov/UPEnergyTaskForce and click on the meeting’s Teams link. Those who are only able to join by phone can dial 248-509-0316 and use the conference ID 559 744 643 #.

Members of the public who wish to speak at the meeting are asked to send an email to EGLE-UPEnergy@Michigan.gov with “Request for Public Comment During September Meeting” in the subject line and your name. Members of the public who attend the meeting but who did not submit their names ahead of time will be allowed to comment. Each speaker will have a three-minute time limit.

Comments regarding the work of the UP Energy Task Force can be submitted to EGLE-UPEnergy@Michigan.gov.

The U.P. Energy Task Force must submit its report on overall U.P. energy issues and alternatives to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer by March 31, 2021. In April, the Task Force sent to the Governor its recommendations on propane availability in the U.P. The full report with appendices is posted at Michigan.gov/UPEnergyTaskForce.

The Governor has asked the U.P. Energy Task Force to formulate alternative solutions for meeting the region’s energy needs, with a focus on security, reliability, affordability and environmental soundness. The E.O. also asked the Task Force to identify and evaluate potential changes to energy supply and distribution in the U.P.; the impacts of such changes; and alternatives for meeting the area’s energy needs due to such changes.

Monday’s meeting is being held in accordance with Gov. Whitmer’s and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services' recommendations designed to help prevent the spread of Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19).

