UP Catholic Foundation distributes $230K to Catholic schools

This year’s distribution to Catholic schools represents a 12.8 percent increase compared to last year’s distribution.
Third and fourth grade classes celebrate Epiphany at Sacred Heart School in L’Anse in this 2019 file photo, taken before the COVID-19 pandemic.
Third and fourth grade classes celebrate Epiphany at Sacred Heart School in L’Anse in this 2019 file photo, taken before the COVID-19 pandemic.(Upper Peninsula Catholic Foundation)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 12:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Upper Peninsula Catholic Foundation (UPCF) announced its annual distribution to Catholic schools across the Diocese of Marquette.

In total, more than $230,000 was distributed to eight Upper Peninsula schools prior to the upcoming 2020-2021school year.

UPCF connects faith with charitable giving through long-term support for the future needs of Catholic ministries in the Diocese of Marquette.

This year’s $230,000 distribution to Catholic schools represents a 12.8 percent increase compared to last year and is just a portion of what the UPCF distributed to a variety of ministries across the Upper Peninsula.

“The donors to these school funds never envisioned having to support Catholic schools during a global pandemic,” says UPCF Executive Director Terri Gadzinski, “but that is the genius of endowments. They provide a steady flow of financial support through the highs and the lows. We are grateful that the diocese and its donors had the vision to plan for future needs. These endowments will continue to support Catholic education into perpetuity.”

The distribution breakdown is as follows:

  • Sacred Heart Catholic School (L’Anse) $19,775.63
  • Holy Spirit Catholic School (Norway) $20,225.87
  • Bishop Baraga Catholic School (Iron Mountain) $56,401.28
  • St. John Paul II Catholic Academy (Menominee) $24,955.01
  • St. Mary Catholic School (Sault Ste. Marie) $26,742.39
  • St. Francis de Sales School (Manistique) $23,000.34
  • Father Marquette Catholic Academy (Marquette) $23,249.80
  • Holy Name Catholic School (Escanaba) $36,158.18

To make a donation to a Catholic school fund and for more information, please visit http://upcatholicfoundation.org/.

