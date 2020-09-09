Sunshine Returns on Thursday with a Warming Trend
Which Continues on Friday
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 6:57 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Thursday: Mostly sunny west, becoming sunny east
Highs: upper 50s to lower 60s
Friday: Sunny and warmer
Highs: 60s to near 70
Saturday: Cloudy, showers likely
Highs: around 60 most locations
Sunday: Cloudy with a clearing trend as the day wears on
Highs: near 60 into the 60s
Look for a warming trend for at least the first portion of next week. Temperatures may hit around 70 across much of Upper Michigan by Tuesday.
Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.