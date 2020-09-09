Sunshine Returns on Thursday with a Warming Trend

Thursday: Mostly sunny west, becoming sunny east

Highs: upper 50s to lower 60s

Friday: Sunny and warmer

Highs: 60s to near 70

Saturday: Cloudy, showers likely

Highs: around 60 most locations

Sunday: Cloudy with a clearing trend as the day wears on

Highs: near 60 into the 60s

Look for a warming trend for at least the first portion of next week. Temperatures may hit around 70 across much of Upper Michigan by Tuesday.

