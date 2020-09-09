Silent auction bidding open for virtual Superior Health Foundation Gala

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Ninth Annual Superior Health Foundation Gala is happening virtually Saturday evening.

The live event will be held from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. SHF will have a program that evening to showcase its partners this year - Great Lakes Recovery Centers and the Healthy Youth Coalition of Marinette & Menominee Counties. The two organizations will get $10,000 to support behavioral health services in the U.P. The gala video will be played Saturday evening, and Joshua Davis, a finalist on The Voice several years ago, will be the entertainment.

All money raised from now through Sept. 13 will go toward addressing mental health needs in the Upper Peninsula.

To view the live stream Saturday evening, log on to superiorhealthfoundation.org

To gift a charitable gift, visit https://forms.donorsnap.com/form?id=93c989d5-d361-4ab4-a8dd-55842302f200

To bid on silent auction items and to purchase a “mystery” gift box for $50 apiece, visit https://one.bidpal.net/SHFgala2020/welcome

The silent auction and selling of mystery prize boxes will end at 6:00 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 13.

There are more than 15 silent auction prizes and more than 70 prize boxes, ranging in value from $25 all the way up to $500.

