Schools see guidance counselor shortage, stress tips

NORWAY, Mich. (WLUC) -The 2020-2021 school year has started, and stress is also in session.

“The students are excited to be back for sure. They’ve missed the teachers, the staff, but they are also scared,” said the Norway-Vulcan Area High School guidance counselor, Erin Berndt.

Berndt says that is why she has been reaching out to her students.

“The ones at home I worry about and try to get to them as often as I can,” she explained.

Even the students in school, like Norway senior Cadeance Lindsley says she is relived to know support is in her corner.

“Somebody that understands what you are going through; Like you are human,” said Lindsley.

Yet, some Upper Michigan school are facing a counselor shortage. So to help out, Northpointe Behavioral Healthcare System has a school based mental health program that works with Iron, Dickinson and Menominee County schools.

The school-based team lead Christy Harvey, says anyone can reach out for more help.

“We are there to help support the kids and the teachers,” said added.

Some tips Harvey suggests is staying in a routine and taking time for yourself.

“The routine and consistency are extremely important and that really helps with stress levels,” Harvey said.

There is also a student safety program available 24/7 to help. OK2SAY allows anyone to submit a tip, by text, call or even email. That has been set up by the state of Michigan, to keep students engaged.

Remember, if you are concerned about anything related to mental health, speak up.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.