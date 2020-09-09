Advertisement

Ryan Report - September 6, 2020

This week, Don Ryan video conferences with Marquette attorney, Karl Numinen.
By Don Ryan
Published: Sep. 9, 2020
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - This week, Don Ryan video conferences with Marquette attorney, Karl Numinen.

Numinen also serves as the president of the Criminal Defense Attorneys of Michigan.

Check out Part 1 of the interview above, with Parts 2 through 4 below.

The Ryan Report airs Sundays at 7:30 a.m. eastern.

Part 2:

Part 3:

Part 4:

