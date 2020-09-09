Repair work continues along the Iron Ore Heritage Trail

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Work to fix erosion issues along the Iron Ore Heritage Trail is ongoing along US-41 in Marquette..

Since September 1st, crews who were contracted by the Iron Ore Heritage Recreation Authority have been working to stabilize and repair areas along the Lake Superior shoreline.

“For the last several years, we have had high lake levels and some massive storms producing some big waves," said IOHRA Administrator Carol Fulsher. "Basically, what that does is erode the lake shore, and it put some of our trails into jeopardy.”

Fulsher says this project really got started last year at other trail locations.

“We fixed three sites last year," she explained, "just because we got drone footage and really saw how close the erosion was getting to our trails.”

For this particular project, the authority needed to team up with a company to make sure the shoreline problems were fixed. It chose the lowest bid possible, hiring A. Lindberg and Sons Inc. for $256,000 to help with multiple sites over the next several weeks.

Those sites include one behind the Welcome Center, two across from the Department of Natural Resources, another across from Marquette branch prison, and one north of the Carp River Kiln.

Fulsher also insists to people around the area that the trails will be much safer, and she wants them back on the pathways soon.

“We want you back here using the trail and being able to use it so that you feel safe,” she said.

The hope is the work will be complete by either the end of this month or early next month, so people can walk or ride their bikes on the trail in time to enjoy the fall season.

