Possible coronavirus exposure site in Florence County

(Source: CDC via CNN)
By Ryan Fenley
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 6:37 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
LONG LAKE, Wis. (WLUC) - A possible coronavirus exposure site is being reported in Florence County.

The Florence County Health Department says it’s found out that two positive coronavirus cases were in Roadhouse 139 - a bar and grill in Long Lake - on August 24, 25 and 26.

The two cases didn’t have symptoms yet, but were still were considered contagious.

If you think you were exposed at the Roadhouse during this time, stay home and call your health care provider for further direction if you have symptoms.

The Florence County Health Department said that the Roadhouse is cooperating and following safety guidelines.

The Florence County Health Department has received notification of more than two positive cases of novel coronavirus...

Posted by Florence County Health Department on Tuesday, September 8, 2020

