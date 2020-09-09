Advertisement

Oscar G. Johnson VA Medical Center to host veterans drive-up resource fair

Oscar G. Johnson VA Medical Center. FILE
Oscar G. Johnson VA Medical Center. FILE(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 5:51 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (Press Release/WLUC) - The Oscar G. Johnson VA Medical Center will be hosting a drive-up resource fair on September 10, from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. in the circle driveway at the main facility.

The resource fair will provide Veterans and their family members an opportunity to ask questions and receive information without leaving their vehicle or being required to have physical contact with a provider.

There will be several program specialists there to give information on the following programs and more:

  • Suicide Prevention
  • Women’s Health
  • Whole Health
  • Caregiver Support
  • Traveling Veteran
  • Escanaba Vet Center
  • Peer Support
  • Intimate Partner Violence

Drive-up flu shots will also be provided that day from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Masks are still required, and we do ask that anyone interested in attending the fair wear either a mask or face shield while interacting with staff.

Press Release from the VA, 2020. Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

