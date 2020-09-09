No varsity football team this fall in Ishpeming

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - Ishpeming High School will not have a varsity football team this season.

A school official told TV6 Tuesday afternoon there are not enough players to field a squad. The Ishpeming Board of Education approved a plan nearly a month ago to field a team despite having nine juniors and one senior. Underclassmen would have been elevated to the varsity team to make the numbers better.

The Hematites also did not have a varsity coach named after George Niemi resigned several months ago.

Ishpeming will have a junior varsity football team this fall.

