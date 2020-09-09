Advertisement

Moosewood Nature Center’s Cans for Critters and other events

The nature center uses funds collected from programs like Cans for Critters to improve its animal exhibits and develop new projects, such as a hiking trail.
By James Kuckkan
Published: Sep. 9, 2020
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Moosewood Nature Center’s Cans for Critters has been a bang-up success, and they plan to keep it going now until the end of October. The funds raised from the can drive go to supporting the various projects and programs the Center puts on over the year.

One of those projects is its animal exhibits. The center holds a number of reptiles, such as one box turtle, a painted turtle, and a snapping turtle, named Sheldon. Sheldon’s tank was recently upgraded to a larger size and a better filtration system using funds the Center collected for programs like Cans for Critters.

Moosewood is also starting the construction of a hiking path that will begin at the Nature Center. Further details on the path’s development will come as the project continues.

Even through COVID-19, Moosewood managed to hold Clean-Up events on Presque Isle and pottery throwing in July, as well as the continuing Cans for Critters fundraiser.

Scot Stewart, a long-time member of the Center’s Board, was enthusiastic about the wealth of community support he’s said has really helped the Center get through uncertain times, and encouraged the community to come and visit, saying, "We’re changing things up here all the time, so please come out and check us out when you’re near Presque Isle.”

The link to Moosewood’s website can be found here.

