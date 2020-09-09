Advertisement

Marquette named to Reader’s Digest list of 25 small towns about to become more popular

The marquee of the Delft Bistro expressing Marquette's coolness
The marquee of the Delft Bistro expressing Marquette's coolness(Jerry Tudor WLUC TV6)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 5:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The city of Marquette received some recognition again, this time as part of a list from Reader’s Digest. The article, titled ’25 small towns that are about to become more popular,' lists Marquette alongside other small towns across the country.

It mentions Marquette’s outdoor opportunities like hiking, biking and skiing as well as the local art scene and its many restaurants and craft breweries. For tourism experts at Travel Marquette, articles like these help spread the word to visitors and potential residents.

“It helps with quality of life here, we are an export industry, we’re one of the few sources that bring dollars from the outside into Marquette and that’s helping the entire community have and enjoy this quality of life,” said Travel Marquette Executive Director Susan Estler.

Eau Claire, Wisconsin was also on the same list. The article also mentions that Marquette was named the ‘top small town for adventure’ in 2018 by USA Today’s 10 best readers' choice awards. You can find a link to the article by clicking here.

