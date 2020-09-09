Marquette-Alger RESA provides update ahead of next week’s CTE Committee meeting

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The CTE Committee in Marquette County will be meeting next week to discuss many aspects of the career and technical education.

A full agenda and Zoom details for the meeting will be released ahead of the Wednesday, Sept. 16 meeting.

Topics and presenters so far include:

CTE, Middle College, and Pre-apprenticeships (see below) — Brian

UP Construction Council Update — Tony

Line-Tech Program — Brooke

MIWorks Update — Tim

Below, you can find the full statement from Brian Sarvello, CTE Director for the Marquette-Alger RESA.

Despite the challenges of the current pandemic, our U.P. high school and Early/Middle College CTE programs continue to lead the state in innovative initiatives thanks to the collaborative efforts of our K-12 school districts and our business & industry, postsecondary, workforce & economic development, and state & federal legislative partners.

Nowhere is that more obvious than our continued efforts to promote the many high-demand, high-wage occupations in the Manufacturing and Cybersecurity Career Pathways through our U.P. Talent Consortiums. Over the past year, over $800,000 in cutting edge manufacturing equipment has been installed in our combined high school/college training centers to meet the talent needs of our U.P. manufacturers.

Locally, thanks to the collaborative efforts of NMU and Able Medical, high school, middle college, and NMU students will train on two state-of-the-art Swiss Turning Centers, which will provide the skills and experience needed by U.P. manufacturers, especially those in our local, fast-growing medical device industry. That was followed by the installation of new robotic welding machines at NMU’s Jacobetti Complex, which will elevate the skills of our students pursuing welding careers.

Our U.P. K-12 school districts are also providing innovative solutions for providing students in rural communities with exciting, “hands-on” experiences in manufacturing to spark their interest in manufacturing careers. In the Dickinson-Iron ISD, thanks to the support of their industry partners (CCI, Boss/Toro, Systems Control, Verso, Kingsford Broach & Tool, OPG Group, and Louisiana Pacific) and Bay College, the school districts of Breitung Township (Kingsford), Forest Park, Iron Mountain, North Dickinson, Norway-Vulcan, and West Iron County are collaborating to purchase six manufacturing modules and associated equipment to provide middle school students with hands-on experiences in Advanced Robotics, Drones, Alternative and Renewable Energies, Engineering and Design Technology (Injection Molding & 3-D Printing), and Mechatronics (Electrical Circuit Boards, Mechanism Trainers and Control Systems).

The industry partners and Bay College provide technical assistance and training for area teachers who will be using the equipment and the grant covers the cost of the equipment and curriculum. Each district will receive a different module every six weeks, allowing over 1,200 middle school students to experience all six modules for an extended period of time.

We would like to replicate that model in Marquette and Alger Counties using the grant to cover all costs and would welcome similar industry input and support to determine the most appropriate modules for our local students and manufacturers. I’ve have initiated discussions with Able Medical about developing a biomedical module or two. If you have an interest in providing our students the same opportunity please contact me at either 906-226-5135 or bsarvello@maresa.org.

Even more exciting is the opportunity brought to Michigan by U.S. Senator Gary Peters who was able to secure over $14 million in apprenticeship grants for our state, including nearly $4.9 million for youth apprenticeships. In addition to providing reimbursement to employers who agree to take on youth apprentices, the grant also provides funding to build an infrastructure of support for both the apprentices and their employers by providing recruitment, training, and job coaching services. We are hoping that local employers will be willing to take on apprentices, which would enable us to apply for a portion of the grant funding. I firmly believe youth apprenticeship holds the greatest promise for meeting the talent needs of our U.P. employers. The grant targets careers in Advanced Manufacturing, Construction, Energy, Healthcare, Information Technology, and Mobility.

We’ll be working closely with U.P. Michigan Works on both the application and, hopefully, grant administration. This grant opportunity could be a game changer for our state, which lags woefully behind the rest of the country in regards to youth apprenticeship opportunities. It could turn the senior year of high school into a meaningful transition into college and career by building on our already strong Early/Middle College system.

Another huge thank you goes to Eagle Mine who recently increased their contribution to the Marquette-Alger Technical Middle College to help us retain our primary student support position, allowing us to continue the services which have helped our students be so successful both in college and career. How successful? The combined cumulative college GPA of our current students stands at 3.26. In addition, 2/3 of our graduates are hired within 30 days of graduation and 100% have been hired within 90 days of graduation.

That success has led to strategic planning aimed at increasing the number of middle college students while also maintaining that same level of achievement. As a result, we are asking local employers to consider providing mentors for our middle college students from their respective industries. Who better to provide our students with guidance and support than someone who lives that career every day?

Again, if you are willing to consider having one of your employees mentor a middle college student, please contact me and I will provide additional details on what that mentorship would involve. Not only will you help a young person become successful, you’ll have an opportunity to recruit outstanding talent into your business and industry.

Unfortunately, not all of the news is good. The current pandemic has resulted in the suspension of all high school internships this fall including the clinical rotations by our Health Occupation students across our two counties. This comes at a time when internships were at an all-time high and providing many students with critical experience needed to make an informed decision on their post-high school plans.

We’ve also seen a slight drop in CTE enrollments as some students choose the remote learning option rather than attending school in person. Despite these setbacks, CTE continues to serve our students and employers well. If we’ve learned anything over the past six months of the pandemic, it is the importance of continued collaboration and how that collaboration can benefit students and employers alike.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.