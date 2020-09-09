Live music fundraiser coming to Up North Lodge

GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) - If you’ve been craving a taste of live music you’re in luck; the Up North Lodge in Gwinn is hosting a fundraiser Saturday September 12 featuring eight local bands.

The event is a fundraiser for suicide intervention programs. It’ll also benefit Camp Star, which combines fun, camp activities with grief education and emotional support for children who’ve lost a loved one.

“It gets the bands out to play music that they rarely have been able to do lately, I think it’s going to be a bigger thing, I think that a lot of other local businesses may want to join in, I think it’s a great community thing,” said Co-Organizer Jim Ruppel.

Country Tradition, Spun, the Daydreamers and Shotgun Kelli are some of the bands performing Saturday. The music begins at noon at the Up North Lodge and goes until 10 p.m. The event is free, however, donations are appreciated. If you or your business or group is interested in getting involved, contact Lori Uuro at (906) 361-0429.

