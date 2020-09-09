Keweenaw Chamber of Commerce hosts annual golf tournament

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Despite a chill on the air, the Keweenaw Chamber of Commerce went ahead with its annual golf fundraiser this afternoon at the Portage Lake Golf Course.

“This is the Chamber’s largest fundraiser," said Tara Arens, the Keweenaw Chamber’s manager, "so we look forward to this event every year and we always have a great turnout. And even with the cold weather today we’re happy with what we got.”

The turnout totaled 124 players divided among 31 teams.

Arens says the teams were sponsored by various local businesses in the Houghton/Hancock area. Stacey Hollenbeck, with incredible bank, is one of those sponsors.

“I think it’s a great honor and privilege to be a sponsor of this event,” she said.

The sponsors were also responsible for the prizes, which included a Ford F-150 on one hole and a $10,000 cash prize for a hole-in-one on another. The money from the event helps the Chamber continue to support local businesses. Arens says it helps businesses through the Stay Safe, Stay Open Campaign and providing reopen kits during COVID.

“The money raised from this event goes back to the chamber and we’re here to support the community," said Arens, "support the business and business community.”

Hollenbeck says it’s great to see businesses helping each other.

“There are so many great businesses in our community and with everything that’s going on in the world right now, being able to maintain the consistency of holding this event, getting business owners and their customers together to support small businesses to raise money and keep them going is a great thing.”

To find support resources, go to the Chamber’s website at keweenaw.org.

