Health protocols in place at Marquette tattoo parlor

It has been business as usual since the middle of June.
Sacred Tattoo Studio in Marquette.
By Matt Price
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 6:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Before this past spring, business was going well for Dan Pemble and his co-workers at Marquette’s Sacred Tattoo Studio. Then, in March, the coronavirus pandemic forced the parlor to close for nearly three months.

“We’re not creating any revenue unless we’re tattooing,” Pemble explained. “And so, the three months off certainly affected business quite negatively.”

It was not until June 10 when Pemble reopened his doors. However, he could not reopen without first putting health protocols in place, such as clientele having to wear masks, halting any walk-in appointments, and limiting the number of outside guests.

“We’ve really limited the number of clientele or non-essential people that make their way into the shop,” Pemble continued. “So, it’s pretty much a one-on-one with the client and the artist.”

It has been anything but normal for everyone around the country and the world due to COVID-19. Yet, Stephanie Palmer, one Sacred’s customers, says she felt pleased with the parlor’s protocols, despite getting a tattoo during the ongoing health crisis.

“I guess it was a little bit different, but they’re amazing here,” Palmer said. “And, with the addition of the masks, their standards are amazing. So, I felt safe.”

Along with the business feeling some sense of normalcy, Pemble, back in April, applied for a grant handed out by the Michigan Economic Development Corp.'s Match on Main program. His parlor was one of nearly 300 small businesses around the state that was awarded assistance. Three weeks ago, he got a physical check for just under $3,800, which he believes will help his parlor continue to flourish.

“It is certainly helpful, obviously,” Pemble said. “Any bit helps hen we’re taking almost three months off of work.”

As for Palmer, she looks forward to returning to the parlor in the coming weeks.

“I will be coming back at the end of the month,” she said, “and, hopefully ongoing in the next few months, I’ll be coming back for more [tattoos].”

Pemble says at sacred tattoo, what is really sacred is the safety of its employees and customers -- so for this parlor, it is business as usual.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

