Hancock library receives grants

With new grants coming in, the Hancock Library can now fund new additions.
By Connor Veenstra
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 5:20 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - The Hancock School Public Library recently received two grants that will help them take on a few new projects.

With funding from the CARES Act, the library can provide personal protective equipment and a set of chrome books available for checkout. Another grant, recently received from the Hancock Schoolboard Foundation, will allow them to purchase new equipment for a media lab.

“So we’ll be able to add some podcasting equipment to that room, as well as what we’re calling a memory lab, so equipment that allows us to transfer analogue memories like VHS tapes or photos into digital files, like transferring VHS to DVD for example.”

It’s estimated that the public will have access to the media lab within a month.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

