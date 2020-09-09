Georgia police don’t even try to stop motorcyclist going 178 mph

ALPHARETTA, Ga. (Gray News) – Police just north of Atlanta did a doubletake when they clocked a motorcyclist going nearly three times the posted speed limit this week.

At 178 mph, maybe the person was late for a Labor Day BBQ, but police never got the chance to talk to the super speeder.

“No, the officer didn’t even attempt a stop. Just passed along the ‘brief’ description to agencies south of us into Atlanta,” said a post from the Alpharetta Department of Public Safety.

Georgia’s “Super Speeder Law” defines a super speeder as a driver convicted of speeding at 75 mph or more on a two-lane road or at 85 mph and above on any road or highway in the state.

A conviction adds $200 to any other fees associated with the ticket.

“Hopefully, the driver of the sport bike matures a little before a tragedy happens,” the ADPS said.

