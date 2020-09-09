Advertisement

‘Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’ gets drama series reboot

Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 9:50 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
(CNN) - The drama series based on the “Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” has a home.

Will Smith announced “Bel-Air” has been picked up for two seasons on NBCUniversal streaming service Peacock.

It is based on a viral video trailer that imagined the ’90s sitcom as a modern-day drama.

Morgan Cooper created the video and is set to write, direct and executive produce the show.

Smith also will be an executive producer.

He starred in the original sitcom as a West Philadelphia teen who went to live with relatives in Bel-Air.

This comes after news the cast of the “Fresh Prince” are coming together for an unscripted reunion special to celebrate the show’s 30th anniversary.

That is expected to air on HBO Max sometime around Thanksgiving.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

