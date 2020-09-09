Enbridge releases statement on Michigan Circuit Court ruling for Line 5

STRAITS OF MACKINAC, Mich. (Press Release/WLUC) - Work will soon begin again on the eastern segment of Line 5 in the Straits of Mackinac.

That’s according to Enbridge, who Wednesday said the company received approval from the Michigan Circuit Court to restart work on that segment of Line 5.

A full statement from Enbridge follows.

Enbridge will restart the east segment of Line 5 in the Straits of Mackinac after receiving authorization from the Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration (PHMSA) and approval from the Michigan Circuit Court.

Vern Yu, Executive Vice President and President of Liquids Pipelines said, “The decision to allow the restart of the east segment of Line 5 is very positive for the many residents and businesses in Michigan and the Great Lakes region who depend on the energy Line 5 delivers. Enbridge will continue to focus on the safe operation of the dual Line 5 pipelines at the Straits of Mackinac, ensuring the Great Lakes are protected while also reliably delivering the energy and feedstock that helps to fuel Michigan’s and the region’s economy.”

Enbridge has throughout this period kept the State of Michigan fully advised of the status of the west and east segment investigations and will continue to do so.

Following a review of the data from an in-line inspection of the east segment in the area around the damaged screw anchor, PHMSA indicated in a letter to Enbridge dated September 4, 2020, that, “The review by PHMSA and its independent third-party expert did not identify any integrity issues. As no integrity issues have been identified in the area around the displaced anchor, PHMSA has no objection to Enbridge restarting the east leg of Line 5.”

The west segment returned to operation in July.

Line 5 has served Michiganders safely without incident at the Straits crossing for more than 65 years. Our focus remains on protecting the Great Lakes, the environment and all the people who use these waters while delivering energy that people rely on daily and that fuels our economy.

As safety and protecting the environment are as important to us as they are to all Michiganders, we continue to work toward and look forward to the day when a replacement for the Line 5 dual pipelines is encased safely in a tunnel below the waters of the Straits of Mackinac.

