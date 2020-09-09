Dickinson County Communities that Care to host virtual ‘Hope 2 Help’ walk

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) -The Dickinson County Communities that Care is having their annual ‘Hope 2 Help’ walk. Since September is national suicide awareness month, they want to bring recognition to suicide in the area

This year’s walk is different. It will be completely virtual. You can walk where you want, at a time that works for you, throughout the month.

“It doesn’t matter if you register or if you don’t, the funding helps us to provide more programs and services. It’s really getting people out and acknowledging and understanding that we do have some problems; mental health issues are real,” said Dickinson County’s Communities that Care Prevention Service Supervisor, Tracy Johnson.

Anyone can post pictures of their walk on the Dickinson County Communities that Care Facebook page.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.