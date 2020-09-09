Advertisement

Additional food assistance extended through September

Nearly 1.5 million people in Michigan receive federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits through the state’s Food Assistance Program.
(WOWT)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 11:46 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (Press Release/WLUC) - Approximately 350,000 Michigan families will continue to have access to additional food assistance benefits during September as a response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) announced Wednesday.

Michigan has provided additional food assistance since March – and now it is being extended for September with approval from the U.S. Department of Agriculture Food and Nutrition Service.

“MDHHS is committed to providing easy access to expanded food assistance to residents who are struggling to feed their families due to the impacts of the pandemic,” said Lewis Roubal, the department’s chief deputy director of opportunity. “We will continue to do everything we can to help Michiganders through these difficult times as we fight COVID-19 together.”

Eligible clients will see additional food assistance benefits on their Bridge Card by Sept. 30, with payments beginning for some households on Sunday, Sept. 20. Additional benefits will be loaded onto Bridge Cards as a separate payment from the assistance provided earlier in the month.

Nearly 1.5 million people in Michigan receive federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits through the state’s Food Assistance Program

Households eligible for Food Assistance Program benefits will receive additional benefits in August to bring all current SNAP cases to the maximum monthly allowance for that group size. This change only applies to customers not currently receiving the maximum benefit amount. The 350,000 households that receive increased benefits represent close to 50 percent of the more than 700,000 Michigan households that received food assistance in June. The remaining households already receive the maximum benefit.

The information below shows the maximum allowable benefit for SNAP customers based on their respective household size:

  • One Person - $194
  • Two Persons - $355
  • Three Persons - $509
  • Four Persons - $646
  • Five Persons - $768
  • Six Persons - $921
  • Seven Persons - $1,018
  • Eight Persons - $1,164

The federal government is providing additional funding to states for food assistance under House Resolution 6201, the Families First Coronavirus Response Act.

Eligible families do not need to re-apply to receive the additional benefits. People who receive food assistance can check their benefits balance on their Michigan Bridge Card by going online to www.michigan.gov/MIBridges a consumer service representative toll-free at 888-678-8914. They can ask questions about the additional benefits by calling or emailing their caseworker.

Customer service is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Spanish and Arabic service is available. If you are deaf, deafblind or hard of hearing or speech-impaired, call the Michigan Relay Center at 7-1-1.

Information around the COVID-19 outbreak is changing rapidly. The latest information is available at Michigan.gov/Coronavirus and CDC.gov/Coronavirus.

State of Michigan Press Release. Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Silent auction bidding open for virtual Superior Health Foundation Gala

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Andrew LaCombe
Proceeds support behavioral health services in the U.P.

VOD Recordings

Silent auction bidding open for virtual Superior Health Foundation Gala

Updated: 1 hour ago
Silent auction bidding open for virtual Superior Health Foundation Gala

Ryan Report

Ryan Report - September 6, 2020

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Don Ryan
This week, Don Ryan video conferences with Marquette attorney, Karl Numinen.

News

Moosewood Nature Center’s Cans for Critters and other events

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By James Kuckkan
A discussion with Moosewood Nature Center representative Scot Stewart who talks about the on-going Cans for Critters program, as well as upcoming programs and projects the Center has been undertaking.

Latest News

News

Moosewood Nature Center

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
A discussion with Moosewood Nature Center representative Scot Stewart who talks about the on-going Cans for Critters program, as well as upcoming programs and projects the Center has been undertaking.

News

Possible coronavirus exposure site in Florence County

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Ryan Fenley
The Florence County Health Department says it’s found out that two positive coronavirus cases were in Roadhouse 139 in late August.

News

Live music fundraiser coming to Up North Lodge

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Jerry Tudor
A live music fundraiser is coming to the Up North Lodge featuring 8 live bands and benefiting suicide intervention programs and Camp Star

News

Up North Lodge bike night raises funds for Forsyth Township D.A.R.E. program

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Jerry Tudor
The Up North Lodge bike night Tuesday raised funds for the D.A.R.E. program of Forsyth Township.

News

MAPS reiterates school bus safety guidelines

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Kendall Bunch
School buses are back on the road in Marquette after a six-month hiatus.

News

Picket protest in front of Marquette prison

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Matt Price
Protesters gather along US-41 to voice their disapproval of the number of corrections officer vacancies.