A look how Kraft Hockeyville money for Lakeview Arena was spent and what’s left

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette was named Kraft Hockeyville four years ago. As part of the prize, Lakeview Arena was awarded $150,000 for upgrades.

A portion of the money being used to upgrade the arena to host a pre-season NHL game. That money also paid for new compressors, new glass for the Olson arena and new locker room facilities. Marquette city Parks and Recreations Department says there’s still some of that prize money left in the coffers.

"We have roughly $30,000 of that prize money remaining and one of the big projects we have in mind is to upgrade our sound system in the Russel, if you’ve been to a game here recently, you’ll have noticed some poor sound quality so we’re hoping to upgrade that system,' said Michael Anderson, Parks and Recreation Coordinator for the city of Marquette.

A friends of Lakeview group also raised additional funds that were used to upgrade the lobby, one of the more noticeable changes visitors can see right away.

