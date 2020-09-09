Advertisement

A cool and wet day

Then first frost of the season
By Jennifer Perez
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 8:17 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Rain will spread from the south across the U.P.  starting midday through this evening. Behind the rain, high pressure moves in allowing clouds to clear out. Once this happens some fog and frost develop on the west end. Frost Advisory will be in effect tonight for Gogebic, Ontonagon, Iron, Dickinson, Houghton, Baraga, and Marquette counties. Then, plan on a nice end to the week with highs in the 60s!

Today: Cloudy with light to moderate rain moving, mainly during the afternoon

· Highs: Low to mid-50s

Thursday: Cold morning with patchy fog and frost. Then, turning mostly sunny and mild

· Highs: Low 60s inland, mid to upper 50s along the Great Lakes

Friday: Mostly sunny, dry, and warmer

· Highs: Mid 60s

Saturday: Cloudy with widespread rain starting in the morning on the west end

· Highs: Low 60s

Sunday: Mostly to partly cloudy and cool

· Highs: Upper 50s to low 60s

Monday: Mostly sunny and seasonal

· Highs: Low to mid-60s

Tuesday: Partly cloudy and seasonal

· Highs: Mid 60s

