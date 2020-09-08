West End Suicide Prevention expands 2020 LIVE Campaign

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - West End Suicide Prevention’s second annual LIVE Campaign is underway. This year, their message is spreading throughout the entire upper peninsula.

LIVE is a positive mental health campaign. It began in September of 2019 on the West End of Marquette County.

The Great Lakes Recovery Centers decided to expand the campaign to reach as many people as possible. GLRC Foundation Coordinator Amy Poirier says that’s what live is all about.

“The main goal is to help break the stigma, to help to start conversations, and to help people learn to do all those things--to love yourself, to include others, to value life, and to engage the community,” Poirier explained.

For more information on the campaign and how to get involved, visit www.greatlakesrecovery.org.

