Weather whiplash: Nebraska goes from triple digits to 40s and snow

From shorts to winter coats …
The high in Scottsbluff, near the Wyoming border, peaked at 105 on Saturday. Tuesday’s temperature will top out in the low 40s.
By Ed Payne
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 1:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(Gray News) – Folks in western Nebraska went from summer shorts to winter coats in just a few days.

The high in Scottsbluff, near the Wyoming border, peaked at 105 on Saturday. Tuesday’s temperature will top out in the low 40s.

The National Weather Service has issued winter storm warnings and winter weather advisories for southwest Wyoming and the Nebraska panhandle.

Snowfall could reach 18 inches in some areas, although amounts of 8 inches or less will be more common.

The Nebraska State Patrol took it all in stride.

“The weather just went from 90 to 55 like it saw a state trooper,” a tweet on the patrol’s official Twitter account said.

Normal highs this time of year are supposed to be around about 80, which the area is supposed to see again by this weekend.

