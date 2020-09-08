Upper Michigan COVID-19 cases up to 1,160

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Upper Michigan added 11 new coronavirus cases Monday. Twenty recoveries were also reported.

Three new cases were added in Dickinson County, while Delta and Marquette counties each increased by two. Single new cases were reported for Chippewa, Houghton, Mackinac and Menominee counties. One case each was also removed from Iron and Luce counties, according to MDHHS data.

According to the Chippewa County Health Department, the new case added Tuesday in Chippewa County is for a resident who is not currently in the county.

Recoveries were added in Delta (3), Dickinson (5), Iron (2) and Menominee (3) counties. No new deaths were reported, but two deaths previously added in Houghton County were removed Tuesday.

As of Tuesday, September 8, at 4:15 p.m., there are a total of 1,160 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Upper Peninsula during this outbreak. Of those, at least 726 are considered recovered and 19 have resulted in a death.

For an ongoing list of confirmed cases, deaths and recoveries in Upper Michigan, click here.

COVID-19 hospitalizations, out of the 10 U.P. hospitals and health systems reporting, show eight COVID-19 patients in Upper Michigan as of Thursday, September 3. Data has not been updated on the MDHHS sit since Sept. 3. Aspirus hospitals have seven hospitalized patients, with none in the intensive care unit (ICU). UP Health System hospitals have one COVID-19 patient, and none in the ICU. This data is available through MDHHS.

Out of the 75,450 diagnostic test results reported to the state from Upper Michigan, 1.38% have come back positive for COVID-19 as of Sept. 8.

Michigan reported 441 new cases Tuesday, so the state’s total cases are up to 107,812. One new death was reported statewide. In total, 6,539 people in Michigan have died from complications with the virus. Current statewide recoveries, updated Saturday on the state’s website, are at 80,678.

