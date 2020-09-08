Advertisement

U.P. Steam and Gas Engine Association holds annual show through social media

Since 1977, the U.P. Steam and Gas Engine Association has had an annual show every year, however, this year’s event looks - and smells - much different than the rest.
Engine submission for virtual show
By Maci Cosmore
Published: Sep. 7, 2020 at 8:20 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Since 1977, the U.P. Steam and Gas Engine Association has had an annual show every year, however, this year’s event looks - and smells - much different than the rest.

The association used social media, its Facebook page, YouTube, and website, to bring the show to community members in the safety of their own home.

The weekend long event featured photos and videos of antique engines and tractors of all sizes.

Sharon Willis, the U.P. Steam and Gas Engine Association social media editor, says they tried to bring the engine to people as best they can.

“We don’t have the smell of the old engines burning gas and all that, but we tried to take all of the sights and the sounds that you would hear and see at the show and put them on social media.”

Willis says all videos and posts will be displayed on their website beginning tomorrow until the end of the year.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

