Truck stolen from Fox Marquette Ford dealership Saturday

A photo, provided by the Marquette County Sheriff's Office, of the truck stolen from Fox Marquette Ford on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020.(MCSO/Fox Marquette)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 3:53 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette County Sheriff’s Office wants the public to be on the lookout for a stolen truck out of Marquette.

According to an alert sent on the sheriff’s office mobile app, the gray Ford F-150 pick-up truck was stolen on Saturday, Sept. 5.

The truck’s Michigan license plate number is 1MPZ89.

Anyone with information about the truck or incident is asked to call 906-225-8434.

TV6 has reached out to Fox Marquette for additional information about the incident and truck, but has not heard back at the time of posting.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

