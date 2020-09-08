Truck stolen from Fox Marquette Ford dealership Saturday

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette County Sheriff’s Office wants the public to be on the lookout for a stolen truck out of Marquette.

According to an alert sent on the sheriff’s office mobile app, the gray Ford F-150 pick-up truck was stolen on Saturday, Sept. 5.

The truck’s Michigan license plate number is 1MPZ89.

Anyone with information about the truck or incident is asked to call 906-225-8434.

TV6 has reached out to Fox Marquette for additional information about the incident and truck, but has not heard back at the time of posting.

