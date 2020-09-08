Advertisement

The UPside - September 7, 2020

Andrew Rickauer, the executive director of the United Way of Marquette County, is this week’s Upsider.
By TV6 News Team
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 1:03 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Andrew Rickauer, the executive director of the United Way of Marquette County, is this week’s Upsider.

In the year he’s been with the United Way, Rickauer has spearheaded a project that brought in 2,000 pairs of socks, which is one of the most requested items from those in need. He also took advantage of a grant that provided 25,000 masks to the area.

Learn more about Rickauer and the United Way of Marquette County in the video above.

For more on the United Way of Marquette County, check out its website.

To submit an individual or organization to be featured on The UPside, send your nomination information to TheUPside@wluctv6.com.

