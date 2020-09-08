School bus safety reminders for a new school year
The fine for passing a stopped school bus starts at $100.
Published: Sep. 8, 2020
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - It’s been about six months since school buses were on the roads, so it’s vital to remember to slow down and pay extra attention on roads. The fine for passing a stopped school bus starts at $100.
Here are some important safety reminders from the Michigan State Police:
School bus safety tips for drivers:
- Prepare to stop when a slowing bus has its overhead yellow lights flashing
- Stop at least 20 feet away for buses when red lights are flashing, unless driving in the opposite direction on a divided highway
- Slow down in or near school and residential areas
- Look for clues-such as safety patrols, crossing guards, bicycles, and playgrounds-that indicate children might be in the area
- Watch for children between parked cars and other objects
School buses are like traffic signals:
- When overhead lights are flashing yellow: Prepare to stop
- When overhead lights are flashing red: Stop
- When hazard warning lights are flashing: Proceed with caution
School bus safety tips for students:
- Always stay in sight of the bus driver
- Don’t hurry off the bus; check traffic first
- Don’t go back to the bus after exiting
