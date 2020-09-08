School bus safety reminders for a new school year

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - It’s been about six months since school buses were on the roads, so it’s vital to remember to slow down and pay extra attention on roads. The fine for passing a stopped school bus starts at $100.

Here are some important safety reminders from the Michigan State Police:

School bus safety tips for drivers:

Prepare to stop when a slowing bus has its overhead yellow lights flashing

Stop at least 20 feet away for buses when red lights are flashing, unless driving in the opposite direction on a divided highway

Slow down in or near school and residential areas

Look for clues-such as safety patrols, crossing guards, bicycles, and playgrounds-that indicate children might be in the area

Watch for children between parked cars and other objects

School buses are like traffic signals:

When overhead lights are flashing yellow: Prepare to stop

When overhead lights are flashing red: Stop

When hazard warning lights are flashing: Proceed with caution

School bus safety tips for students:

Always stay in sight of the bus driver

Don’t hurry off the bus; check traffic first

Don’t go back to the bus after exiting

