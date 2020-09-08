Advertisement

School bus safety reminders for a new school year

The fine for passing a stopped school bus starts at $100.
Bus drivers remind people to stop for school buses
By TV6 News Team
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 8:03 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - It’s been about six months since school buses were on the roads, so it’s vital to remember to slow down and pay extra attention on roads. The fine for passing a stopped school bus starts at $100.

Here are some important safety reminders from the Michigan State Police:

School bus safety tips for drivers:

  • Prepare to stop when a slowing bus has its overhead yellow lights flashing
  • Stop at least 20 feet away for buses when red lights are flashing, unless driving in the opposite direction on a divided highway
  • Slow down in or near school and residential areas
  • Look for clues-such as safety patrols, crossing guards, bicycles, and playgrounds-that indicate children might be in the area
  • Watch for children between parked cars and other objects

School buses are like traffic signals:

  • When overhead lights are flashing yellow: Prepare to stop
  • When overhead lights are flashing red: Stop
  • When hazard warning lights are flashing: Proceed with caution

School bus safety tips for students:

  • Always stay in sight of the bus driver
  • Don’t hurry off the bus; check traffic first
  • Don’t go back to the bus after exiting

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

