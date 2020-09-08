Advertisement

Portage Health Foundation donates to local schools

Schools across the U.P. are being kept afloat by Portage Health donations.
Hancock starts its new school year in the midst of COVID.
Hancock starts its new school year in the midst of COVID.(Connor Veenstra)
By Connor Veenstra
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 6:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - As schools across the state prepare to go back to school, many of the smaller districts find themselves lacking sufficient funds. Some schools aren’t able to fully cover the cost of the state-mandated safety measures. The portage health foundation in Hancock is giving a donation to every school in Baraga, Houghton, Keweenaw and Ontonagon counties, to help out.

“If it wasn’t for Kevin and the Foundation, we’d be in a lot of trouble as far as financially goes,” said Hancock superintendent Steve Patchin, “because we don’t even have a budget for next year and that’s still being decided on in Lansing. And as a result, we’re still being told to open, yet we’re not being given any of the funds to help that happen.”

The money will go to new equipment such as hand-washing stations, and cleaning supplies for school staff.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

