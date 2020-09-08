Advertisement

Outdoor seating will be changing with the weather

After nearly 5 months of restaurants and community members adjusting to the new “normal” of eating out during COVID, eating in will be changing once again for those who have been choosing outdoor dining.
Stucko's outdoor patio
Stucko's outdoor patio(WLUC)
By Maci Cosmore
Published: Sep. 7, 2020 at 8:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Brad Tryan, the general manager of Hudson’s Classic Grill, said many guests depend on outdoor seating to feel safer.

“Outdoor seating’s been really, really popular for guests that don’t really feel comfortable coming into the dining room, even though we’ve taken a lot of really great steps to keep people separated.”

But with cold weather quickly approaching, outdoor seating will begin to dissolve for the winter months.

Mike Stucko, owner of Stucko’s Pub and Grill, said outdoor seating will be used as long as possible.

“We will be continuing to do outdoor seating for as long as the weather permits. When it’s nice out we still sit outside and when it’s not nice out, we’ll just seat you inside. We still have half capacity.”

However, outdoor patio and waiting areas might not completely end as cold weather is right around the corner.

“We have been talking about heating lamps. Again, we’re dealing with logistics with the space that we do have keeping everything 6 feet apart, so we’re working on the logistics of that and it could be a possibility still this fall,” Stucko said.

And outdoor seating doesn’t just mean outdoor eating for Hudson’s.

To keeps crowds at a minimum, Hudson’s has created this outdoor patio area where guests can wait for their takeout or a seat inside.

And even with limited capacity, Stucko is proud of how flexible his team has been through all of these changes.

“The restaurant business is always changing and evolving, and we always take a lot of pride in always being able to change and evolve with it,” he said.

Both restaurants will continue to offer carry out options as well for those who still do not feel comfortable eating in.

