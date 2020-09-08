Advertisement

One dead in Monday Florence County motorcycle crash

A 39-year-old Dickinson County man has died as a result from injuries sustained in a Motorcycle crash that happened Monday evening, according to a press release posted on the Florence County Sheriff’s Department Facebook page.
By Alex Clark
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 5:27 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) -

Florence County Dispatch received a call about a crash involving a motorcycle at approximately 7:17 p.m on Monday. The crash happened on US Highway 2 near the intersection of County Highway NN in the town of Florence, Wisconsin.

According to the release, the 39-year-old man, whose name has not yet been released, was transported to the Dickinson County Memorial Hospital. He was later transported to a Green Bay hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Assisting at the scene were Florence Fire, Florence Rescue Squad, and Integrity EMS. The cause of the accident remains under investigation.

