One dead in Monday Florence County motorcycle crash

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) -

A 39-year-old Dickinson County man has died as a result from injuries sustained in a Motorcycle crash that happened Monday evening, according to a press release posted on the Florence County Sheriff’s Department Facebook page.

Florence County Dispatch received a call about a crash involving a motorcycle at approximately 7:17 p.m on Monday. The crash happened on US Highway 2 near the intersection of County Highway NN in the town of Florence, Wisconsin.

According to the release, the 39-year-old man, whose name has not yet been released, was transported to the Dickinson County Memorial Hospital. He was later transported to a Green Bay hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Assisting at the scene were Florence Fire, Florence Rescue Squad, and Integrity EMS. The cause of the accident remains under investigation.

