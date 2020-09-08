Advertisement

Midwest legislators encourage Big Ten to reconsider fall sports seasons

The letter was signed by legislators from Michigan, Iowa, Minnesota, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 1:12 PM EDT
LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - Midwest legislators are reaching out to the Big Ten in hopes to change minds regarding the fall sports season.

Michigan Speaker of the House Lee Chatfield and other Midwest legislative leaders Tuesday sent a joint letter to Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren encouraging the conference to reconsider its stance on the fall sports season.

“The Big Ten’s current direction is the wrong choice for the conference, for our area universities, and – worst of all – for thousands of our local students,” said Chatfield. “As a former student athlete, a teacher, a coach, an athletic director, and now as a parent, I know how important sports can be to young people and their development. I also know how much support restarting football and other fall sports has among players, coaches, parents, and the many people who have reached out to our offices demanding a change. The Big Ten should reverse course as soon as possible and do everything possible to help their students restart extracurricular activities safely.”

The letter was signed by legislators from Michigan, Iowa, Minnesota, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

A copy of the letter to Commissioner Warren can be seen in the embedded tweet below.

