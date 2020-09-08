Advertisement

Michigan nets $1.9M EPA grant for lead testing of school drinking water

EGLE has sent invitations to schools and child care facilities that meet the criteria of the grant program.
Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy logo.
Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy logo.(EGLE)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 5:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (Press Release/WLUC) - The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) announced Tuesday that it has been awarded a $1.9 million grant from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) for lead testing of drinking water at schools and child care facilities across the state.

Michigan will receive $1,871,000 from the $69.7 million EPA Voluntary Lead Testing in Schools and Child Care grant program.

“This award is due to the hard work that EGLE’s Drinking Water and Environmental Health Division’s newly formed Lead and Copper Unit have put in finding funding sources and new ways to further protect our most vulnerable populations,” said division director Eric Oswald.

EGLE, in partnership with the Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS), is prioritizing this funding toward the protection of children in areas where blood lead levels in the state are higher, where schools are unable to pay for testing, and to enhance community, parent and teacher trust. EGLE has sent invitations to schools and child care facilities that meet the criteria of the grant program.

Anyone interested in obtaining more information about the state’s school drinking water programs can visit www.michigan.gov/schoolwater.

EGLE and DHHS have developed a work plan that addresses lead exposure from drinking water in schools and child care facilities by testing the drinking water and working with facilities to remove or remediate locations with elevated lead results.

EGLE’s Office of the Clean Water Public Advocate praised the grant program as an example of federal and state cooperation to reduce children’s lead exposures.

“Seeking opportunities to collaborate with state agencies and federal partners supports our mission of providing cleaner drinking water to all Michiganders,” EGLE Clean Water Public Advocate Ninah Sasy said. “This governmental collaboration combined with our public outreach and Clean Water Ambassador program creates an environment where we can quickly get funding and resources to the communities most in need.”

Find out if there are ways that you can help your community by becoming a Clean Water Ambassador by visiting Michigan.gov/CleanWater for more information. All Michigan residents are encouraged to visit the site to ensure that their community has a Clean Water Ambassador.

Michigan EGLE Press Release. Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

M.A.P.S. reiterate school bus safety guidelines

Updated: moments ago
|
By Kendall Bunch
Marquette Area Public Schools transportation director reminds commuters and students of school bus safety and laws.

News

Picket protest in front of Marquette prison

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Matt Price
Protesters gather along US-41 to voice their disapproval of the number of corrections officer vacancies.

Back to School & Beyond

Portage Health Foundation donates to local schools

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Connor Veenstra
With schools struggling to fund the back-to-school safety precautions, the Portage Health Foundation is giving a little help.

Back to School & Beyond

First day of school for Munising Public Schools

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Maci Cosmore
For the first time since March, students are back in the classrooms at Munising Public Schools, and staff couldn’t be more excited.

News

West End Suicide Prevention expands 2020 LIVE Campaign

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Lily Simmons
The positive mental health campaign is spreading across the entire Upper Peninsula

Latest News

News

Continued testing at MTU raises county COVID numbers

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Connor Veenstra
As MTU continues on-campus testing, it finds more COVID cases among the students.

News

LIVE campaign expands to entire UP

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By TV6 News Team and West End Suicide Prevention
The LIVE campaign was introduced to the west end of Marquette County in September 2019.

Press Release

Systems Control sponsors downtown Iron Mountain stage

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By TV6 News Team
This is the first time the Iron Mountain Downtown Development Authority has offered this sponsorship opportunity.

Opening UP

Lake Bancroft Art/Craft Fair, St. Joseph’s Fall Fest to be held Sept. 19

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By TV6 News Team and GINCC
The two events later this month in Ishpeming can help you get a jump start on your holiday shopping.

News

One dead in Monday Florence County motorcycle crash

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Alex Clark
A 39-year-old Dickinson County man has died from injuries he sustained in a motorcycle crash that happened Monday evening in Florence, Wis.