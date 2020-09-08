Advertisement

M.A.P.S. reiterate school bus safety guidelines

school bus
school bus(MGN)
By Kendall Bunch
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 7:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - School buses are back on the road in Marquette after a six month hiatus.

Marquette Area Public Schools Transportation Director, John Kurkowski, had a reminder for drivers during their commute.

“Be aware of those buses out there doing those stops and that you need to be at least 20 feet away from that bus when it’s completing the stop,” Kurkowski said.

He continued by saying, in Michigan, if there’s not an intervening green space, all traffic must stop regardless of the width of the road or the number of lanes.

Marquette Sheriff Greg Zyburt said if drivers ignore the bus stops, they will be fined up to $500 and could add up to three points on their license. The Sheriff’s department will monitor areas that have trouble abiding by the law.

“We actually have an officer who rides on the bus and when someone drives past that school bus that stopped, the officer on the bus will radio the car that’s available and they will be stopped and issued a citation.”

Sheriff Zyburt advises commuters to leave their house earlier than usual so they are not rushed.

As for students riding the buses, masks must be worn at all times. If they defiantly do not wear them, they will be sent to the principal’s office.

“The principal will deal with the discipline at that point and time; calling parents, letting them know that the students need to comply with the face mask rule, or they will not be able to ride the bus," Kurkowski said.

Sheriff Zyburt said that students should be mindful when stepping off the bus and should look both ways.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

