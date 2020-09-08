Advertisement

LIVE campaign expands to entire UP

The LIVE campaign was introduced to the west end of Marquette County in September 2019.
LIVE campaign flyers. FILE
LIVE campaign flyers. FILE(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team and West End Suicide Prevention
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 6:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (Press Release/WLUC) - West End Suicide Prevention (WESP), facilitated by Great Lakes Recovery Centers (GLRC) is partnering with several Communities that Care Coalitions and other GLRC programs to bring the LIVE campaign across the Upper Peninsula.

LIVE (which rhymes with ‘give’) is a positive mental health campaign that encourages individuals to LOVE (yourself), INCLUDE (others), VALUE (life) and ENGAGE (community). The LIVE campaign was introduced to the west end of Marquette County in September 2019.

In April 2020, the Superior Health Foundation awarded WESP a grant to bring the LIVE campaign along with suicide prevention training to other parts of the Upper Peninsula.

Due to many unforeseen challenges with COVID-19, it has taken longer to obtain and distribute the LIVE materials than expected. But, WESP is very happy to announce that LIVE yard signs, window decals and informational cards are now available across the Upper Peninsula – just in time for Suicide Prevention Month.  The informational cards list signs of suicide and ways that you can help someone who might be having suicidal thoughts.

You can request LIVE materials at any GLRC Outpatient Services locations or at the GLRC residential treatment facilities or recovery houses. The materials are also available through the following Communities That Care Coalitions: Chippewa County, Dickinson County, Gogebic County, Iron County, Mackinac County and Ontonagon County.

WESP is also partnering with the Marquette County Juvenile Courts to offer an Assessing and Managing Suicide Risk (AMSR) course to Clinicians across the Upper Peninsula. The course will be held virtually and offers a full day of training, including tools clinicians can use with their clients and a common language among area clinicians and emergency workers.

Additional AMRS courses will be scheduled within the year, along with Mental Health First Aid courses, which is an 8-hour gatekeeper training for community members.

For more information about LIVE, or to learn how you can get more involved contact apoirier@greatlakesrecovery.org or visit the website.

West End Suicide Prevention and LSCP Press Release, 2020. Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

M.A.P.S. reiterate school bus safety guidelines

Updated: moments ago
|
By Kendall Bunch
Marquette Area Public Schools transportation director reminds commuters and students of school bus safety and laws.

News

Picket protest in front of Marquette prison

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Matt Price
Protesters gather along US-41 to voice their disapproval of the number of corrections officer vacancies.

Back to School & Beyond

Portage Health Foundation donates to local schools

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Connor Veenstra
With schools struggling to fund the back-to-school safety precautions, the Portage Health Foundation is giving a little help.

Back to School & Beyond

First day of school for Munising Public Schools

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Maci Cosmore
For the first time since March, students are back in the classrooms at Munising Public Schools, and staff couldn’t be more excited.

News

West End Suicide Prevention expands 2020 LIVE Campaign

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Lily Simmons
The positive mental health campaign is spreading across the entire Upper Peninsula

Latest News

News

Continued testing at MTU raises county COVID numbers

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Connor Veenstra
As MTU continues on-campus testing, it finds more COVID cases among the students.

State

Michigan nets $1.9M EPA grant for lead testing of school drinking water

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By TV6 News Team
EGLE has sent invitations to schools and child care facilities that meet the criteria of the grant program.

Press Release

Systems Control sponsors downtown Iron Mountain stage

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By TV6 News Team
This is the first time the Iron Mountain Downtown Development Authority has offered this sponsorship opportunity.

Opening UP

Lake Bancroft Art/Craft Fair, St. Joseph’s Fall Fest to be held Sept. 19

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By TV6 News Team and GINCC
The two events later this month in Ishpeming can help you get a jump start on your holiday shopping.

News

One dead in Monday Florence County motorcycle crash

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Alex Clark
A 39-year-old Dickinson County man has died from injuries he sustained in a motorcycle crash that happened Monday evening in Florence, Wis.