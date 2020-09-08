LIVE campaign expands to entire UP

UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (Press Release/WLUC) - West End Suicide Prevention (WESP), facilitated by Great Lakes Recovery Centers (GLRC) is partnering with several Communities that Care Coalitions and other GLRC programs to bring the LIVE campaign across the Upper Peninsula.

LIVE (which rhymes with ‘give’) is a positive mental health campaign that encourages individuals to LOVE (yourself), INCLUDE (others), VALUE (life) and ENGAGE (community). The LIVE campaign was introduced to the west end of Marquette County in September 2019.

In April 2020, the Superior Health Foundation awarded WESP a grant to bring the LIVE campaign along with suicide prevention training to other parts of the Upper Peninsula.

Due to many unforeseen challenges with COVID-19, it has taken longer to obtain and distribute the LIVE materials than expected. But, WESP is very happy to announce that LIVE yard signs, window decals and informational cards are now available across the Upper Peninsula – just in time for Suicide Prevention Month. The informational cards list signs of suicide and ways that you can help someone who might be having suicidal thoughts.

You can request LIVE materials at any GLRC Outpatient Services locations or at the GLRC residential treatment facilities or recovery houses. The materials are also available through the following Communities That Care Coalitions: Chippewa County, Dickinson County, Gogebic County, Iron County, Mackinac County and Ontonagon County.

WESP is also partnering with the Marquette County Juvenile Courts to offer an Assessing and Managing Suicide Risk (AMSR) course to Clinicians across the Upper Peninsula. The course will be held virtually and offers a full day of training, including tools clinicians can use with their clients and a common language among area clinicians and emergency workers.

Additional AMRS courses will be scheduled within the year, along with Mental Health First Aid courses, which is an 8-hour gatekeeper training for community members.

For more information about LIVE, or to learn how you can get more involved contact apoirier@greatlakesrecovery.org or visit the website.

West End Suicide Prevention and LSCP Press Release, 2020. Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.