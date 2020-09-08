Lake Bancroft Art/Craft Fair, St. Joseph’s Fall Fest to be held Sept. 19

ISHPEMING, Mich. (Press Release/WLUC) - Two events later this month in Ishpeming can help you get a jump start on your holiday shopping.

The Lake Bancroft Art/Craft Fair will be on on September 19, from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Join us at Lake Bancroft and the Cliffs Shaft Museum Yard to shop handmade items from local artists like Finnish items, jewelry, jams, candy, soaps, rugs, paintings, decals, magnets, U.P. rocks and mineral.

Croatian Chicken and the U.P. Book Mobile will be at the event.

Learn more by clicking here.

That same day, from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., the St. Josephs Guild’s Fall Fest Fundraiser will be held.

The event will feature a white elephant sale, drawings, and bottle & can drive.

The event will be held in the St. Josephs church parking lot and COVID-19 precautions will be followed.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.