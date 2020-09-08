Ironwood begins school after pushing back start date

IRONWOOD, Mich. (WLUC) -Ironwood Area Schools began Tuesday, after a delayed start. Ironwood principal Melissa Nigh says school is buzzing this year.

“I think every year we are excited, but even more so this year because we have been out of school since March,” said Nigh.

The district was originally supposed to start on August 25. That was pushed back due to elevator construction. According to the Ironwood superintendent Travis Powell, this elevator plays a big part in Ironwood’s ‘Back to School’ plan. Powell says to keep social distancing intact, many students will be eating in the classroom.

“For classrooms on the second and third floor, it’s difficult to get our hot meals up the stairs,” he said.

The new elevator is now complete. Powell says they are pleased with the outcome.

“It turned out beautifully and it runs very smoothly,” he added.

Powell says this new start date requires the district to adjust their curriculum.

“Right now, we’re aiming to not have to extend our school year into the spring,” he said.

Ironwood junior Von Lyons, said the delay gave him a longer break from school work.

“I know they made the right decision; It was nice to have a couple more weeks of summer,” said Lyons. Nigh says it gave the district extra time, to get the school ready.

“We have arrows on our hallway, for the directions for students to walk. We feel we are ready and have every precaution in place we can,” she said.

Ironwood serves around 720 students. The majority opted into in-person learning, meaning masks will be worn full time.

“I hope that we can stay safe, stay 6 feet apart, no one gets sick at all, and we just keep learning,” said Lyons. Getting back to education is what this academic year is about.

