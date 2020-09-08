Iron Mountain home damaged in Monday night fire

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - No injuries were reported following a fire at an Iron Mountain home Monday night.

According to the Iron Mountain Fire Department (IMFD), fire personnel responded to 504 Quinnesec Avenue at 7:41 p.m. Sept. 7 for the report of a structure fire. Off-duty firefighters were also called in the assist with the blaze.

Within 3 minutes of the emergency call, the crew with Engine 2202 was on scene, and found heavy fire coming out of the home’s front windows. Engine 2202 crew was assisted by the Ladder 2216 crew a short time later.

No residents or fire fighters were injured in the fire that was declared under control at 8:34 p.m.

Fire fighters’ initial estimate is that the home received $6,000-$8,000 in damages to the home and personal items in the home.

The house is currently unlivable, due to heat and smoke damage throughout, the IMFD says.

The fire and its cause are still under investigation.

The Iron Mountain Fire Department was assisted by the Iron Mountain Police Department, Integrity Care EMS, WE Energies and DTE.

