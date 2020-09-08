Free golf rounds for Delta County football players

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - When high school football was postponed until the spring, the director at the Escanaba Country Club wanted to do something to help the athletes.

“I was a football player and I know that if I would have found out mid-August that I wasn’t going to be able to play football, I would have been devastated,” said Jeff Rae, Director for Escanaba Country Club.

Backed by the Country Club Board and the community, Director Jeff Rae began offering free rounds of golf to any Delta County football player.

“My goal with it was to obviously give them something to do but also instruct them on golf,” said Rae.

Even though high school football is back on here in the U.P., this program will continue until the Country Club closes for the winter.

“Hopefully they’ll be back next year, that’s kind of the goal. Have them come, learn the game and feel comfortable out here,” said Rae.

For those not comfortable on the golf course just yet, Rae is also offering golf lessons to the athletes.

“If you never have golfed, if you have no idea what you’re doing, I want to help you,” said Rae.

Most of the football players did not have their own golf clubs, but Rae says the community stepped up to provide clubs for the students.

“On behalf of our course and our members, we wish them all the best and we really hope this season is a success for everyone,” said Rae.

Rae understands how important this season is to the athletes. Even though the season had an unconventional start, the student athletes were able to get outside and enjoy a new sport.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.