Advertisement

Free golf rounds for Delta County football players

A tee-riffic opportunity for student athletes
Escanaba Country Club golf course.
Escanaba Country Club golf course.(WLUC photo)
By Grace Blair
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 3:51 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - When high school football was postponed until the spring, the director at the Escanaba Country Club wanted to do something to help the athletes.

“I was a football player and I know that if I would have found out mid-August that I wasn’t going to be able to play football, I would have been devastated,” said Jeff Rae, Director for Escanaba Country Club.

Backed by the Country Club Board and the community, Director Jeff Rae began offering free rounds of golf to any Delta County football player.

“My goal with it was to obviously give them something to do but also instruct them on golf,” said Rae.

Even though high school football is back on here in the U.P., this program will continue until the Country Club closes for the winter.

“Hopefully they’ll be back next year, that’s kind of the goal. Have them come, learn the game and feel comfortable out here,” said Rae.

For those not comfortable on the golf course just yet, Rae is also offering golf lessons to the athletes.

“If you never have golfed, if you have no idea what you’re doing, I want to help you,” said Rae.

Most of the football players did not have their own golf clubs, but Rae says the community stepped up to provide clubs for the students.

“On behalf of our course and our members, we wish them all the best and we really hope this season is a success for everyone,” said Rae.

Rae understands how important this season is to the athletes. Even though the season had an unconventional start, the student athletes were able to get outside and enjoy a new sport.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

LIST: Reported COVID-19 confirmed cases in Upper Michigan

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By Andrew LaCombe and Alissa Pietila
UpperMichigansSource.com has the coronavirus case count, deaths, and recoveries reported for the Upper Peninsula of Michigan.

News

Truck stolen from Fox Marquette Ford dealership Saturday

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By TV6 News Team
The truck’s Michigan license plate number is 1MPZ89.

State

2020 state history award winners announced

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By TV6 News Team
The awards are the highest recognition presented by the Historical Society of Michigan, the state’s official historical society and oldest cultural organization.

State

As school year begins, AG Nessel reminds students about OK2SAY program

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By TV6 News Team
OK2SAY has been a violence prevention tool for more than six years, and the Attorney General’s office Tuesday began a social media campaign to remind everyone of the program’s important role in student safety.

Latest News

News

Demolition begins as Shiras Steam Plant

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Lily Simmons
Crews started with the removal of the plant’s primary structure.

Back to School & Beyond

Ironwood begins school after pushing back start date

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Alyssa Jawor
The district was originally supposed to start on August 25. That was pushed back due to elevator construction.

News

‘There is hope:’ Update provided on Historic Vista Theater in Negaunee

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By TV6 News Team
Last month, the Historic Vista Theater’s roof collapsed.

Sports

Midwest legislators encourage Big Ten to reconsider fall sports seasons

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By TV6 News Team
The letter was signed by legislators from Michigan, Iowa, Minnesota, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

News

Iron Mountain home damaged in Monday night fire

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Alissa Pietila
No injuries were reported.

News

CLK Rotary hosts Labor Day golf

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Connor Veenstra
The CLK Rotary held a fundraising golf tournament for Labor Day at Calumet Golf Club.