First day of school for Munising Public Schools

MUNISING, Mich. (WLUC) - For the first time since March, students are back in the classrooms at Munising Public Schools, and staff couldn’t be more excited.

Pete Kelto, superintendent of Munising Public Schools, said it’s been half a year since students have been in school.

“We’re just happy to have them back. It’s actually been almost 6 months since they’ve been in school – about 25 weeks and 4 days.”

And like many schools, Munising is offering in-person and online classes, but unlike those in-person students, distant learning students have yet to begin their school year officially.

“Still kind of working out some of the details of that. We hope to have those students up and running next week,” Kelto said.

According to Kelto, of those 629 students, around 18 percent of them are online. Meaning about 82 students will still be working with a Munising Public Schools teacher from home.

“Some familiarity there. It won’t be the exact content that’s covered in school, but it will be pretty close,” he said.

And like other schools following the state’s return to school roadmap, Munising requires face masks, hand sanitizing stations, extra cleaning daily, social distancing, and daily temperature checks.

“Rule of thumb, any temperature 100.4 or above, we’re asking parents to keep their children at home,” Kelto said.

And to follow social distancing guidelines in times when students cannot wear a mask like lunch, the school has implemented extra seating along the cafeteria for students to spread out as far as possible.

“We have desks in the lobby right off the cafeteria and then obviously we’re in the cafeteria where the capacity is about a third of what it was last year,” he said.

And for Kelto, he’s most excited to be back to some form of normalcy.

"Excited to have the kids back in school, we’re excited for athletics, we’re excited for extracurricular activities. We’re excited for the whole experience.

The first day went great and students have adjusted well to the new guidelines.

