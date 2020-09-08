Advertisement

Father Marquette Catholic Academy’s first day back to school

The elementary school has come back with socially-distanced classrooms and capped class sizes.
By James Kuckkan
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 10:03 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Father Marquette Catholic Academy is finally back to school, with a host of new guidelines and practices to keep students safe and healthy.

Classrooms have implemented social distancing between desks, and class sizes have been capped at just fifteen students to ensure the maximum potential to spread students out.

Students will be required to wear masks in common areas such as hallways, but are allowed to take them off during mask breaks when at their desk. Facial coverings are not required in preschool classrooms for children ages 3 and 4.

Laura Wayland, a fourth grade homeroom teacher at Father Marquette, is excited, saying, “It’s definitely different, but it’s also something exciting, something new.” Wayland remarked that her students are, at the very least, excited to be back in school and see their friends, and teachers and staff have been working tirelessly to make sure they have both a safe and a fun environment to learn and play in.

The administration of Father Marquette put together a committee over the summer to decide how it was going to safely and smoothly accept students back in the Fall.

Jessica Betz, Father Marquette’s principal, is not only the head administrator of the Academy, but she’s also a parent to two daughters who attend the school. When asked what it was like to prepare her daughters for the upcoming school year, as both a parent and a principal, Betz said, ”It’s been interesting. It’s so great to be here with them; at the same time, it’s like getting them ready just like any other parent would.”

For any interested parents or community members, the link to Father Marquette’s COVID-19 Reopening Guidelines can be found here.

