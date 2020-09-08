DEMOLITION BEGINS AT SHIRAS STEAM PLANT

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Demolition work began on September 8 at the Shiras Steam Plant in Marquette.

The North American Dismantling Corporation started with the removal of the site’s primary structure.

The Marquette Board of Light and Power shut down the plant in June of 2018. Operations then moved to the Marquette Energy Center.

A major benefit of shutting down the coal-fired steam plant was the environmental impact. More than 90 percent of emissions have been reduced, and tons of ash are no longer moved to landfills due to cleaner fuel.

The cost of providing energy the Marquette area was also reduced thanks to the switch.

