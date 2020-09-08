Advertisement

DEMOLITION BEGINS AT SHIRAS STEAM PLANT

CREWS STARTED WITH REMOVAL OF THE PLANT’S PRIMARY STRUCTURE
SHIRAS STEAM PLANT IN MARQUETTE
SHIRAS STEAM PLANT IN MARQUETTE(WLUC)
By Lily Simmons
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 2:35 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Demolition work began on September 8 at the Shiras Steam Plant in Marquette.

The North American Dismantling Corporation started with the removal of the site’s primary structure.

The Marquette Board of Light and Power shut down the plant in June of 2018. Operations then moved to the Marquette Energy Center.

A major benefit of shutting down the coal-fired steam plant was the environmental impact. More than 90 percent of emissions have been reduced, and tons of ash are no longer moved to landfills due to cleaner fuel.

The cost of providing energy the Marquette area was also reduced thanks to the switch.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Back to School & Beyond

Ironwood begins school after pushing back start date

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By Alyssa Jawor
The district was originally supposed to start on August 25. That was pushed back due to elevator construction.

News

‘There is hope:’ Update provided on Historic Vista Theater in Negaunee

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By TV6 News Team
Last month, the Historic Vista Theater’s roof collapsed.

Sports

Midwest legislators encourage Big Ten to reconsider fall sports seasons

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By TV6 News Team
The letter was signed by legislators from Michigan, Iowa, Minnesota, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

News

Iron Mountain home damaged in Monday night fire

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Alissa Pietila
No injuries were reported.

Latest News

News

CLK Rotary hosts Labor Day golf

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Connor Veenstra
The CLK Rotary held a fundraising golf tournament for Labor Day at Calumet Golf Club.

News

Father Marquette Catholic Academy’s first day back to school

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By James Kuckkan
A discussion with a fourth grade teacher from Father Marquette Catholic Academy, Laura Wayland, regarding what it's taken to prep her classroom for the first day of school, as well as a conversation with the principal of the Academy, Jessica Betz, on how she's helped to prepare her students and staff for the upcoming school year.

Back to School & Beyond

School bus safety reminders for a new school year

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By TV6 News Team
The fine for passing a stopped school bus starts at $100.

Coronavirus

Outdoor seating will be changing with the weather

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Maci Cosmore
After nearly 5 months of restaurants and community members adjusting to the new “normal” of eating out during COVID, eating in will be changing once again for those who have been choosing outdoor dining.

News

U.P. Steam and Gas Engine Association holds annual show through social media

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Maci Cosmore
Since 1977, the U.P. Steam and Gas Engine Association has had an annual show every year, however, this year’s event looks - and smells - much different than the rest.

News

Wisconsin man charged with assault with intent to murder in Ironwood stabbing incident

Updated: 19 hours ago
Police say a 36-year-old man was stabbed several times and had his throat slit.