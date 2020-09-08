Advertisement

Cool with rain for some

Staying in a cool trend through mid-week
By Jennifer Perez
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 7:38 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
We’re in our first real cool air mass of the season! Temperatures will trend below normal in the 50s through tomorrow. Light rain will move in through tomorrow. Then, high pressure moves in for Thursday through Friday this will allow for chilly morning conditions with lows dropping into the 30s. However, day conditions will be nice as warmer air moves in allowing temperatures to reach back into the 60s. Then, a mid-level low will move across the area on Saturday bringing widespread rain.

Today: Becoming cloudy with light rain during the afternoon in the south

· Highs: Low 50s west, mid 50s central, near upper 50s east

Wednesday: Cloudy and cool with rain in the central and east

· Highs: Around 50°interior west, elsewhere low 50s

Thursday: Chilly morning and becoming sunny

· Highs: Mid 60s

Friday: Mostly sunny, dry, and seasonal

· Highs: Mid 60s

Saturday: Cloudy with rain spreading in from the south during the morning and becoming widespread

· Highs: Upper 50s to low 60s

Sunday: Clouds decreasing and staying cool

· Highs: Mid 50s north, around 60° south

Monday: Becoming sunny and staying seasonal

· Highs: Low to mid-60s

